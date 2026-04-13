Rising Stars President honors Under-18 Hockey Championship Team

ISLAMABAD, APR 13 /DNA/ – Mehmood Ahmed, President of the Rising Stars Hockey Club and Assistant Tournament Director of the Under-18 Hockey Championship 2026, hosted a sumptuous dinner at his residence in honour of championship officials and club management.

The event was attended by Tournament Director and Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Shafiq Bhatti, Umpires Manager Sohail Akram Janjua, and Assistant Umpires Manager Malik Muhammad Asghar. Technical officials and the senior team management of the Rising Stars Hockey Club were also present on the occasion.

The gathering provided an opportunity for the hockey fraternity to discuss matters related to the smooth conduct of the championship and the promotion of young talent. The guests praised Mehmood Ahmed’s efforts for the development of hockey at the grassroots level.

The dinner, marked by a warm and cordial atmosphere, concluded with a vote of thanks to the host for his continued support of the sport.