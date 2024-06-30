Rising Stars Hockey player Jawairia gets rousing welcome

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 /DNA/ – Jawairia Azeez, a member of the Rising Star Girls Hockey Academy in Islamabad, has been selected for the Pakistan Education Board Hockey Team’s tour of Turkey. Upon her arrival at the ground, she received a rousing welcome.

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, High Commissioner of Brunei Kamal Ahmad, and other team officials greeted her enthusiastically. The diplomats commended Jawairia’s efforts and encouraged her to maintain her excellent performance.