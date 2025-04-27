Rising Stars Hockey League 2025 R.S Aviators and R.S Titans soar into final

In the gripping semi-finals, the Aviators clinched a hard-fought victory over the R.S Warriors. The team was bolstered by standout performances from Neil Hawkins, the Australian High Commissioner, who has been a passionate supporter and player throughout the tournament

RAWALPINDI, APR 27 /DNA/ – The stage is set for an electrifying final at the Shehnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, as the R.S Aviators and R.S Titans have secured their spots in the grand finale of the Rising Stars Hockey League 2025. The prestigious youth tournament, organized annually by the Rising Stars Hockey Club, continues to spotlight emerging talent and provide a vital platform for future stars of Pakistani hockey.

In the gripping semi-finals, the Aviators clinched a hard-fought victory over the R.S Warriors. The team was bolstered by standout performances from Neil Hawkins, the Australian High Commissioner, who has been a passionate supporter and player throughout the tournament. Young talents Anas and Osama also dazzled the crowd with their skillful play and tactical brilliance, playing a pivotal role in their team’s success.

Meanwhile, the R.S Titans emerged triumphant over the R.S Thunders in a tense and competitive match. The Thunders, who fought valiantly, were mentored by two esteemed diplomats—Romanian Deputy Head of Mission Eduard Preda and Brunei’s High Commissioner Kamal Ahmed—adding an international flair to the league’s spirit of unity and sportsmanship.

Now a staple in the youth hockey calendar, the Rising Stars Hockey League is organized each year by the Rising Stars Hockey Club with the mission to nurture and promote young talent across the country. The league has earned a strong reputation for producing exceptional players, many of whom have gone on to represent Pakistan at both junior and senior levels.

With the final just around the corner, all eyes will be on the Aviators and Titans as they battle for supremacy in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to an inspiring tournament.=DNA

