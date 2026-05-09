Riphah Varsity starts PhD, M.Phil classes

PESHAWAR, May 09: Riphah International University (RIU) Peshawar Campus has formally started postgraduate (PhD, M.Phil ) classes at the Department of Islamic Studies.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony as a chief guest here Saturday, former Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz highlighted the University’s significant role in the dissemination of quality knowledge. He emphasized the necessity of an indigenous education system to develop scholars capable of tackling modern social complexities.

He urged the inaugural batch of students to look beyond simple coursework and strive for in depth knowledge and rigorous research to address contemporary challenges particularly issues within the family system.