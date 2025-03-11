Riphah University sponsors Asian mini football 2025, cheers Pakistan’s triumph against India

ISLAMABAD, MAR 11 /DNA/ – Riphah International University is proud to announce its sponsorship of the prestigious Asian Minifootball Nations Cup 2025, a premier sporting event that unites teams from across Asia in a celebration of sportsmanship, teamwork, and excellence.

As a committed advocate of education, leadership, and community engagement, Riphah International University is honored to support this international platform that fosters unity, cultural exchange, and a shared passion for the beautiful game. This sponsorship reflects Riphah’s vision of empowering youth through sports, promoting healthy competition, and strengthening bonds among nations.

Adding to the excitement of this prestigious event, Team Pakistan secured a historic and emphatic 4-1 victory against India in the Asian Minifootball Nations Cup 2025. Riphah International University extends its heartfelt congratulations to the team for this outstanding achievement, a testament to their dedication, perseverance, and exceptional talent.

This remarkable triumph not only showcases Pakistan’s rising excellence in minifootball but also serves as an inspiration to young athletes across the country. We commend Team Pakistan for their unwavering commitment and sportsmanship, and we look forward to witnessing their continued success on the international stage.

At Riphah International University, we strongly believe in the transformative power of sports in uniting communities, inspiring future generations, and fostering national pride. As we celebrate this extraordinary milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting initiatives that promote excellence in both academics and athletics.