Ricky Ponting’s verdict on Babar Azam’s Champions Trophy prospects

KARACHI, FEB 19 (DNA):As Pakistan prepares for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, cricket legend Ricky Ponting has weighed in on the team’s ongoing efforts to revive Babar Azam’s form.

Speaking in a video shared by the ICC on Instagram, Ponting dissected Pakistan’s strategy, highlighting the adjustments made to Babar’s role in the batting order.

“I think at the moment, Pakistan are trying everything they can to get Babar back into some form,” Ponting said.

“And they’re moving him, you know, left him out of a couple of games, moved him up and down the order, but not so much down the order. I think opening the batting to give him more time to settle against the new ball and put up big scores.”

Babar Azam, known as one of the finest batters in world cricket, has been struggling with inconsistency in recent months. Pakistan’s decision to push him up the order appears to be aimed at maximizing his time at the crease and allowing him to rediscover his touch.

The move comes as a result of young opener, Saim Ayub’s absence from the squad due to injury, with selectors experimenting to find the best opening pair.

Ayub, one of Pakistan’s mainstays in the batting order, suffered an ankle injury while fielding on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town in January.

Ponting acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s strategy, saying: “I honestly don’t know which way they’ll go with that. I know he’s [Babar] is a quality player. We’re all waiting for him to bounce back.”

The former Australian captain also speculated that the Champions Trophy, being held on home soil, could provide the perfect stage for Babar’s resurgence. “Maybe it’s this tournament… maybe it’s a really big tournament at home in Pakistan that gets him back at the front of everyone’s minds when you’re talking about the best players in the world.”

With the tournament about to commence, Pakistan faces a crucial selection dilemma — whether to stick with Babar at the top or adjust their batting combination further. The decision could have a significant impact on Pakistan’s title hopes in the marquee event.

The opening match will take place at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi, where Pakistan will face New Zealand.

The eight-team tournament will be played across three venues in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – as well as in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 February to 9 March.

Pakistan enter the tournament as the defending champions, having beaten India in the final of the 2017 edition.

Following their opening encounter against New Zealand, Pakistan will play their next two group matches on February 23 against India in Dubai and on February 27 against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

In the group stage, three matches apiece will be played in Dubai, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The first semi-final will be played on March 4 in Dubai. The newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the second semi-final on March 5.

If India do not qualify, the final will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 9, however, if they qualify, it will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.