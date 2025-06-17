Rich tributes paid to the Philippines’ 127th declaration

DG Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Irfan Soomro spoke on Pakistan-Philippines bilateral relations and 127th declaration of country

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI, JUN 17 /DNA/ – The 127th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence was commemorated by The Honorary Council General of Phillipines in Karachi Dr. Imran Yousuf S.I led by the Ambassador Emmanuel R Fernandez Philippines embassy in Islamabad along with his spouse Mme. Alicia Kalaw-Fernandez hosted a grand reception here in Karachi.

A large number of dignitaries, ambassadors, diplomats, Pakistani officials, diplomatic corps, Journalists community, civil society representatives, and fellow Filipinos residing in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Chief Guest of the ceremony was Director General Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Irfan Soomro, who talked about the Pakistan-Philippines bilateral relations, and 127th declaration of independence of Re-Public of Philippines.

He assured the good relationship of Pakistan on trade International and Diplomatic level.

Pakistan authorities would initiate business and technology development on both sides, he also thanked the Ambassador of the Philippines and to promote bilateral relations with the Philippines on national independence celebration.

Philippines Ambassador Emmanuel R Fernandez paid rich tributes to the forefathers of the Philippine independence movement, the ambassador said the occasion was not only to honor their sacrifice but also to renew a national commitment.

He also spoke high about the historical significance of June 12, 1898 — the day when the Filipino people declared their independence after a prolonged and painful struggle against colonial oppression.

The ambassador also highlighted that the Philippines was among the first nations to recognize the newly independent Pakistan in 1947. Since then, he said, the two countries have cooperated extensively across sectors including education, culture, trade, and climate change resilience. “Indeed, the Philippines has every reason to consider Pakistan its abiding friend,”.

He discussed historical narrative as the foundation of a strong and enduring bilateral relationship between the two countries. “I believe that it is our common experience of having to fight long and hard for our freedom that makes Pakistan and the Philippines natural friends,”=DNA