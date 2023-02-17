Rhodium Residencia launching ceremony held in Islamabad

DNA

The launching ceremony of Rhodium Residencia was held at a private five-star hotel in Islamabad. Several diplomats including the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Bulgaria, Morocco and deputy head of mission from Jordan participated in the Ceremony. Senator Talha Mehmood, Dr. Babar Awan, Chief Commissioner Rawalpindi, President ICCI and President RCCI along with several dignitaries and members of the business community were also present during the event and were impressed by the sailent features of the project which has been designed at par with international standards.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of Centaurus, said. “This project has been designed by the reputable architect Shaid Khan as per international codes to meet fire and safety standards, it focuses on energy conservation, the building management system will make it efficient, it will have parking management systems, dedicated leisure floor for residents, in house café, VRF units in apartments to consume less energy and 24hrs concierge facility.”

The Chairman of Pothohar group Chaudry Naseer and Sahil Naseer CEO of Pothohar Group both stated during their address that those who invested in Pakistan have always benefited from capital gains and minimum 7% rental yields, there is tremendous potential in the real estate market here which supports 60 allied sectors.

Prominent businessmen in Rhodium Consortium, Chaudhry Naseer, Haroon Naseer, Sahil Naseer (Chairman of Potohar Group), Chaudhry Junaid Afzal, Sardar Yasir Ilyas and Dr. Rashid Ilyas of (Sardar Group), Karim Aziz and Ayaz Karim (Fazal Steel) also participated in the launching ceremony and all represented established groups that have delivered several reputable projects in the Capital.

At the end of the ceremony Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the country’s leading singer, performed for the audience.