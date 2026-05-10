Reza Amiri Moghadam condemns Bannu Terror Attack

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Reza Amiri Moghadam has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Fateh Khel police post in Bannu, which resulted in the martyrdom of 15 police personnel and injuries to several others.

In a statement issued on social media, the Iranian envoy expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and conveyed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan. He termed the attack “hideous and awkward,” emphasizing that terrorism remains a common threat to regional peace and stability.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the Fateh Khel police post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district,” the ambassador stated.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the Government of Pakistan, the police force, and especially the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the attack.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the safe and speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

The ambassador also prayed for eternal peace for the martyrs, saying, “May Allah Almighty grant His blessings to the martyrs and bless them with eternal peace in Jannat-ul-Firdous.”

The attack on the police post has drawn widespread condemnation from across Pakistan and the international community, with leaders and diplomats expressing solidarity with the victims and appreciation for the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s security forces in the fight against terrorism.