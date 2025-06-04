Reviving sports glory is top priority: DG PSB

By Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD — Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Yasir Pirzada, has unveiled an ambitious and comprehensive roadmap aimed at revitalizing the national sports landscape through infrastructure enhancement, advanced athlete training, and long-term strategic planning. The initiative reflects Pakistan’s strong resolve to reestablish its prominence in regional and international sports.

With Pakistan slated to host the South Asian Games in January 2026, preparations are entering a decisive phase. In a detailed briefing to a delegation of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA), led by President Abubakar Bin Tallat, DG Pirzada shared an insightful overview of ongoing developments. He affirmed the government’s unwavering support in ensuring that the upcoming Games are not only successful but also leave a lasting legacy.

“Hosting the South Asian Games is a matter of national prestige, and we are committed to achieving international benchmarks in infrastructure, athlete preparation, and organizational excellence,” Pirzada stated.

He highlighted the large-scale renovation and development efforts underway at the Pakistan Sports Complex, describing them as transformative. The goal, he said, is to upgrade the facility to a world-class standard, capable of hosting high-profile international competitions.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah, and Federal Secretary IPC Mohyuddin Wani, the government is prioritizing the revival and institutional support for sports across Pakistan. DG Pirzada noted that this unified vision is already driving tangible progress.

He emphasized the significance of specialized athlete training camps, which now incorporate advanced coaching techniques, nutritional planning, and mental wellness support to better equip national athletes for competitive excellence.

Looking beyond the South Asian Games, Pirzada outlined the PSB’s long-term sports development initiatives, which include:

Grassroots talent identification programs

Revival of school and college-level competitions

Strengthened public-private partnerships

Capacity building for coaches and officials

He stressed that community engagement and youth development remain central pillars of the PSB’s agenda, ensuring that future generations are actively involved in sports from an early age.

The session concluded with a candid and constructive exchange of ideas, as journalists offered suggestions for improving media coverage and transparency in sports administration. DG Pirzada reiterated the PSB’s commitment to collaboration with the media, recognizing its crucial role in shaping public opinion and supporting national sports development.

The RISJA delegation included Abdul Mohi Shah, Shakeel Awan, Zulfiqar Baig, Nasir Naqvi, Shakir Abbasi, Afzal Javed, Shahryar Khan, Arfa Feroze Zaki, Awais Abbasi, and Kiran Khan.

This engagement marked a significant step forward in uniting all stakeholders around a common goal: the sustainable revival of sports in Pakistan, with the 2026 South Asian Games serving as both a challenge and an opportunity.