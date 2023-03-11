FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (MARCH-11): A retired officer of Revenue Department Attock found dead along the railways line in village Mari within the police station Attock Saddar on Saturday.

Police said that 63 years old Azeem Khan Naib Tehsildar (retired) was on his routine walk but he could not return back till Friday evening. The matter for his missing was also reported to the local police after searching his where about by his family members.

Meanwhile, his body was found near railways line who was stated to be shot dead by some unknown assailants and fled way from the scene fluttering him in a pool of blood. The police handed over the dead body to its real heirs after getting its detailed autopsy from the mortuary of district headquarter hospital Attock.

Later on, case was registered on the complaint of the aggrieved family and further investigation were underway. However, police could not trace the killers till filing of this story.