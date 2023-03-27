Resumption of Iran -Saudi Arab relations good omen for Muslim World

The Muslim Ummah must have to take practical measures against the atrocities on Palestinians and Kashmiris, as with the advent of Ramadan-ul- Mubarak, atrocities increased in the Palestine and Kashmir by Israeli and Indian forces, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

Talking to media here in Monday, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council said that the stance of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the issue of Palestine and Kashmir is very clear.

Resumption of relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran is good news for the entire Muslim Ummah, and it is necessary for the strength of Islamic countries to stop sectarian and foreign interference in affairs of the Muslim countries.

Chairman Pakistan Ulama Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi talking to the media said that Muslim Ummah have to take practical steps on the issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

Israeli atrocious practices towards oppressed Palestinians are increasing and

Israel is not recognizing international laws and resolutions and this is the situation of India in Occupied Kashmir, said Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

He said that the position of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the issue of Palestine and Kashmir is very clear. The countries involved in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will have to solve these issues with unity and unanimously.

He said that with the arrival of Ramadan, the series of Israeli and Indian atrocities increases on the innocent people of Kashmir and Palestine.

Israel is trampling international laws on the issue of establishing new settlements, while India continues to perpetuate persecution in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that the restoration of Iran-Saudi Arabia relations is a good news for the Muslim Ummah and the role of Pakistan’s great friend China in this regard is very positive and commendable.

Saudi Arabia, China and Russia should also play their full role on the issue of Palestine and Kashmir.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have the same position on the issue of Palestine, until a free and independent Palestinian state is established, relations with Israel cannot be thought of, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

In response to a question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Saudi Arabia is the center and great power of the Islamic world.

The role played by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad bin Salman, under the patronage of Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdulaziz, is being appreciated all over the world for the end of wars and for the cause of peace.

The restoration of Saudi Arabia-Iran relations will bring many benefits to Pakistan, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi adding that the Islamic world has to solve its problems through mutual unity.

The current situation in the Islamic world is due to external interference, extremism and sectarian violence.

The Fifth International Message of Islam Conference organized by Pakistan Ulema Council on April 10, 2023 in Islamabad will strengthen and stabilize the struggle against extremism and terrorism of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and friendly countries.

Religious diplomacy at the global level is a requirement of the prevailing situation and time, said Tahir Ashrafi adding that religious Leadership has to play their respective role for interfaith and inter religious harmony.

Ulemas-Mashaykh of Pakistan are in contact with the leadership of all the Islamic countries and different religions

in order to spread the message of Islam of peace and security, said Tahir Ashrafi.

He said that leaders of all religions and religious sects will participate in the Fifth International Message of Islam Conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 10th April 2023.