Restoration and Cultural revival of 18th Century Gupis Fort

GILGIT, AUG 5 /DNA/ – A significant step towards preserving Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, Serena Hotels has signed an agreement with the Northern Light Infantry Regiment Centre (NLI) for the restoration and reutilization of the historic Gupis Fort, located in the Ghizer District of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The signing ceremony took place at the Islamabad Serena Hotel, where Mr. Aziz Boolani, Global CEO Serena Hotels, and Brigadier Arfan Ahmed, Commandant Northern Light Infantry Regiment Centre, signed the agreement. The initiative is a key component of Serena Hotels expansion of the Heritage Circuit and Sustainability programmes, that aims to promote heritage conservation, community engagement, responsible tourism and support for the socio-economic development of the local community. By engaging local artisans, suppliers, and talent, the initiative of restoration and reutilization will empower the communities to engage in economic activities while preserving their unique traditions and heritage.

The restoration efforts will be undertaken in collaboration with the Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan (AKCSP), who were instrumental in the restoration of Altit Fort, Baltit Fort, Shigar Fort and Khaplu Palace ensuring that conservation principles are supported while enhancing the site’s potential for cultural tourism.

Gupis Fort, built in 1894, a site of historical and strategic importance, holds deep cultural and architectural significance in the region. Through this collaboration, the fort will be carefully restored while preserving its original structure and historical integrity for its long-term sustainability, The restored Fort will be reutilized as a cultural and tourist site, enabling visitors to experience the heritage of Gilgit-Baltistan while contributing to the local economy.