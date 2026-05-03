Responsible journalism cornerstone of democratic society: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, May 3: Governor Khyber Pakhtunwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that free, independent and responsible journalism was the cornerstone of every democratic society and stressed the need for further improvement in efforts against fake news and propaganda.

In his message on World Press Freedom Day being observed on May 3, the Governor said that media in Pakistan was already playing a more effective role against fake news spread by anti-state and anti-humanity elements, however, more progress was still needed in this regard.

Referring to this year’s theme, “Shaping a Future at Peace,” he said that sustainable peace could not be achieved without truth, while journalists played a key role in ensuring access to factual information.

He paid tribute to journalists, editors and media workers for their services, saying that they were performing an important duty in gathering facts, verifying information and providing accurate news to the public.

Kundi said that journalism today was facing multiple challenges, including misinformation, misleading propaganda and the misuse of artificial intelligence. He warned that certain elements on social media platforms and in technology were attempting to influence public opinion, which could affect the credibility and freedom of journalism.

The Governor reiterated that freedom of expression and press freedom were guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan, while Article 19-A ensured the public’s right to information.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party believed in freedom of expression, supremacy of the Constitution and promotion of free and responsible journalism, adding that an independent media was not a threat to the state but a symbol of its strength.

Kundi said that freedom also demanded responsibility and urged media outlets to prioritize accuracy over speed while maintaining impartiality. “Public trust is the most valuable asset of the media and it must be preserved at all costs,” he added.

He said that Pakistan was currently facing challenges in the form of fake news and negative campaigns aimed at harming national unity, however, the national media had demonstrated responsibility by presenting Pakistan’s stance effectively through fact-based reporting.