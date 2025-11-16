Rescue 1122 marks World Day of Remembrance

MULTAN, NOV 16 (APP/DNA): Rescue 1122 organized two important and purposeful events on the World Day of Remembrance, aimed at commemorating those who lost their lives in road accidents, expressing solidarity with the victims, and raising effective public awareness regarding road safety.

The main event was held at the Rescue 1122 Multan Seminar Hall, presided over by District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian, while a second major event took place at Punjab College Multan, attended by a large number of students, teachers, and Rescue teams.

The seminar was attended by Rescue 1122 officers, civil society members, representatives of various government departments, media personnel, and a large number of students. Participants were informed that the speed of a motorcycle must never exceed 50 km/h.

Proper use of helmets — worn with the chin strap fastened — plays a vital role in saving lives.

The use of side mirrors significantly reduces accidents.

Correct usage of helmet elements and safety gear is an essential part of safe driving.

During his address, Dr. Hussain Mian said that every year, thousands of precious lives are lost to traffic accidents, and if young people strictly follow just three things — speed limits, proper helmet use, and mandatory use of side mirrors — a significant reduction in accidents is possible.

An awareness walk was held at the end of the seminar, spreading messages about overspeeding prevention, the importance of helmets, stopping underage driving, and the use of mirrors.

At Punjab College Multan, accident survivor Aqeel Awan shared his painful journey of 30 years, giving students a powerful lesson. He has spent a major part of his life —

11,117 days, over 266,000 hours — confined to a bed.

With tears in his eyes, Aqeel Awan said, “I wish I had worn a helmet… my parents would not have suffered so much grief.”

He shared that “his mother, Kulsoom Akhtar, and father, Aslam Awan, left no prayer, no shrine, no vow unturned… but the pain of the accident changed our lives forever.”

His emotional words left the entire hall in silence, and thousands of students pledged to use helmets.

On this occasion, Director Punjab Colleges Multan, Osama Bashir, made an important announcement: “From today onward, no student, teacher, or staff member will be allowed to enter Punjab College premises without a helmet and side mirrors.”

Under the directions of District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian, Rescue 1122 Multan announced continuation of traffic safety awareness campaigns in educational institutions and on social media platforms.

Special briefing sessions for underage drivers were also emphasized as Rescue 1122 Multan stated that accidents are not fate — they are the result of lack of caution. Respecting speed limits, mandatory helmet use, and proper use of side mirrors are the basic responsibilities of every driver.

Rescue 1122 Multan will continue community engagement, training, and awareness programs in the future to make the city safer and accident-free.