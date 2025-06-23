Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles over 160 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jun 23 (APP):The emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat provided medical assistance to 159 people and shifted them to hospitals while tackling different kinds of emergencies over the last week.

Under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Bilal Afridi, the rescue service responded to a total of 160 different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 117 medical, 22 road traffic accidents,10 fighting and four fire eruptions, the spokesman said on Monday.

During this period, the Rescue 112 control room received a total of 2400 emergency calls, but 1348 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 64 patients were benefited.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.