Republic Day of India celebrated

ISLAMABAD, JAN 26 /DNA/ – Charge d Affaires of India Geetika Srivastava along with Ambassadors and High Commissioners of the SAARC countries cut the cake to celebrate the Republic Day of India.

A large number of guests hailing from various walks of life attended the reception.=DNA

