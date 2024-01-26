Republic Day of India celebrated
ISLAMABAD, JAN 26 /DNA/ – Charge d Affaires of India Geetika Srivastava along with Ambassadors and High Commissioners of the SAARC countries cut the cake to celebrate the Republic Day of India.
A large number of guests hailing from various walks of life attended the reception.=DNA
