Republic Day of India celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JAN 26 (DNA) – A diplomatic reception was hosted to mark the 77th Republic Day of India. The event, held at the Indian mission, saw participation from representatives of several South Asian nations.

The reception was attended by Charge d’Affaires of India, Ms. Geetika Srivastava, alongside the Ambassadors and High Commissioners of fellow SAARC countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Maldives. The diplomats participated in a ceremonial cake-cutting to commemorate the occasion.

A large number of guests from various walks of life, including members of the local Indian community, Pakistani officials, media representatives, and business figures, attended the reception.

The event highlighted the diplomatic engagements within the SAARC region. Republic Day marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950.

