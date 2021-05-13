Thursday, May 13, 2021
Reports of putting Shahbaz Sharif’s name of ECL on Eid day not correct: Fawad

| May 13, 2021

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (dna):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that reports of putting Shahbaz Sharif’s name on Exit Contol List

( ECL) on Eid day were not correct. 

In a tweet, he said no such notification has been issued yet. 

 However, the Cabinet Committee has recommended that Shahbaz Sharif’s name should  be included in the ECL and it will be implemented as per normal procedure, the minister remarked.

