Repatriation of Two Pakistani nationals from Guantanamo Bay detention facility
ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ahmad Rabbani and Mr. Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, two Pakistani nationals who were in detention in Guantanamo Bay detention facility, have been released and repatriated to Pakistan on 24 February 2023.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate repatriation of Mr. Muhammad Ahmad Rabbani and Mr. Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani.
We are pleased that these Pakistani nationals have finally reunited with their families.
