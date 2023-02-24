Friday, February 24, 2023
Main Menu

Repatriation of Two Pakistani nationals from Guantanamo Bay detention facility

| February 24, 2023

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ahmad Rabbani and Mr. Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, two Pakistani nationals who were in detention in Guantanamo Bay detention facility, have been released and repatriated to Pakistan on 24 February 2023.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate repatriation of Mr. Muhammad Ahmad Rabbani and Mr. Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani.

We are pleased that these Pakistani nationals have finally reunited with their families.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Zulfi Bokhari offers court arrest

Zulfi Bokhari offers court arrest QAZI SHOAIB KHAN ATTOCK (FEB-24): Central leader of Pakistan TehreekRead More

Repatriation of Two Pakistani nationals from Guantanamo Bay detention facility

DNA ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ahmad Rabbani and Mr. Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, two Pakistani nationals whoRead More

Comments are Closed