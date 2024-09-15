Renowned climbers take part in Rakaposhi cleanliness drive

Serena Hotels’ Green Impact Mission at Rakaposhi Basecamp, Promotes Sustainable Tourism

ISLAMABAD: Serena Hotels successfully concluded the Green Impact Mission: Rakaposhi Basecamp Cleanup Drive. This initiative aimed to address the rising waste issue at one of Gilgit-Baltistan’s most popular tourist destinations, Rakaposhi Basecamp, while reinforcing Serena Hotels’ commitment to sustainable tourism and environmental preservation.

The cleanup drive brought together renowned climbers such as Abdul Joshi, Sultana Naseeb, Mirbaz Ali along with 50 dedicated volunteers and sherpas. The team worked tirelessly to clear litter from the basecamp, ensuring the preservation of its natural beauty. In addition to the waste collection efforts, 10 durable trash cans were installed around the site to promote responsible waste disposal by future visitors.

The drive raised awareness about the importance of sustainable tourism by engaging local communities and volunteers in conservation efforts, Serena Hotels continues to advocate for responsible tourism practices across Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Green Impact Mission at Rakaposhi Basecamp is a testament to Serena Hotels’ ongoing environmental stewardship, setting a precedent for similar initiatives across the region. Serena Hotels remains committed to promoting eco-friendly practices that protect Pakistan’s natural heritage for future generations.

Serena Hotels integrates sustainability into its operations by prioritizing energy conservation, waste reduction, and biodiversity protection, also deeply invested in cultural preservation, supporting local artisans and traditions through various initiatives. Moreover, community engagement lies at the heart of Serena’s philosophy, with projects aimed at empowering local communities and encouraging socio-economic development across the areas it operates in.