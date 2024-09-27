Remembrance Day of Martyrs in Azerbaijan

Today marks four years since the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan undertook retaliatory actions in 2020 in response to another military provocation from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia. These actions initiated the 44-day Patriotic War, conducted under the right to self-defense and in full accordance with international humanitarian law, aimed at putting an end to Armenia’s ongoing military aggression and ensuring the safety of the civilian population.

The Patriotic War ended Armenia’s nearly 30-year-long military aggression against Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory, restored Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, and the fundamental rights of almost one million Azerbaijanis. Azerbaijan itself implemented the relevant 4 UN Security Council resolutions,adopted in 1993, demanding full, immediate and unconditional withdrawal of occupying forces from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The victory achieved through the courage of the Victorious Army of the Republic of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, opened a new era in Azerbaijan’s history and established international justice.

And to prevent further large-scale provocations by Armenian forces in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan and to restore the constitutional order, the Azerbaijani Army conducted an anti-terror operation on September 19, 2023. This operation, which lasted just 23 hours, forced the enemy to surrender and showcased the Azerbaijani Army’s professionalism and heroism. This victory fully restored Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, and today, the Azerbaijani flag flies proudly in all territories where Azerbaijani sovereignty is established.

Ending the occupation of Azerbaijani territories exposed the extent of Armenia’s extensive illegal activities over the past three decades. There is clear evidence of the widespread mining of Azerbaijani lands, intentional destruction and misappropriation of Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural, and religious heritage, plundering of natural resources, destruction of infrastructure, and other violations of international law, all of which have been properly documented and presented to the international community. To hold Armenia accountable for its violations of international obligations, as well as international humanitarian and human rights law, Azerbaijan has submitted inter-state applications against Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Since the initial days of liberation, Azerbaijan has commenced extensive restoration and reconstruction efforts, including key infrastructure projects, to facilitate the safe return of nearly one million displaced Azerbaijanis to their homes and to revitalize life in these areas.

Today, Azerbaijan is actively pursuing measures to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region. Azerbaijan is taking the lead in normalizing relations with Armenia based on strict adherence to the principles of international law, particularly sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of international borders. Armenia should finally put an end to imitation in the negotiations and take genuine, constructive steps. There is no other alternative for the peaceful development of the region.

September 27 is commemorated as Remembrance Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan by the decree of the President, and on this historic day Martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are solemnly honored and sincerely remembered.