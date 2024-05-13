Monday, May 13, 2024
Remembering Dr. Diyar Khan: A Pillar of Pakistan's Foreign Service

ISLAMABAD, MAY 13 /DNA/ – Pakistan’s Foreign Service fraternity is today mourning Dr. Diyar Khan. A distinguished diplomat, Dr. Khan served the nation for over 28 years. He was Pakistan’s Ambassador to Argentina and Consul General in Guangzhou, China.

He also served at Pakistan’s Missions in Beijing, Kabul, Sana’a, Rome and the United Nations, New York. His professionalism, impeccable integrity and dedication to public service were truly admirable. He will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Dr. Diyar Khan.

