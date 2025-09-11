Religious leaders underline need for struggle against extremism

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 11 (DNA): Religious scholars and spiritual leaders have underlined the need for a concerted struggle against extremism, terrorism, sectarian violence and intolerance in Pakistan, stressing that the message of Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen (Mercy to the Worlds) must guide national efforts. They said Dr Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri has provided timely intellectual leadership to the Muslim world by exposing terrorism and the ideology of Khawarij, and his works remain a beacon of guidance for future generations.

They were speaking at the book launch ceremony organized by Nizam-ul-Madaris Pakistan at the Pak-China Friendship Centre, Islamabad, where five new volumes authored by Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri on Quranic exegesis, principles of tafsir, Hadith and Seerah studies were unveiled.

Khurshid Nadeem, Chairman of the Rehmat-ul-lil-Alameen Authority, said that women’s role in religious scholarship is undeniable, and Dr Qadri set a practical example by empowering women to learn religion alongside men. He noted that Dr Qadri had been blessed with knowledge, wisdom, eloquence, and leadership, which made his services enduring for future generations.

Dr Hassan Mohiuddin Qadri said that Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri has written on every vital subject of the age, providing guidance to the Muslim Ummah. At a time of intellectual chaos and discord, he said, these scholarly works strengthened the call for unity and harmony.

Canadian scholar Sheikh Ahmad Badran remarked that Pakistanis are deeply devoted to the Prophet (PBUH), hospitable, and knowledge-loving, adding that Dr Qadri’s books offer practical solutions to the challenges facing Islam today.

Minhaj-ul-Quran Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said the Pak-China Friendship Hall had now become a symbol of interfaith harmony, sectarian reconciliation, and knowledge-based dialogue.

Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar of the Federal Shariat Court said Dr Qadri’s writings were proof that “the fountains of knowledge have not dried up,” describing each publication as a model of rigorous research.

Former Vice President of the International Islamic University Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman said Dr Qadri’s intellectual efforts had influenced both Eastern and Western academic circles, and his works reflect the legacy of early Islamic scholarship, making him truly deserving of the title “Shaykh-ul-Islam.”

Maj Gen (R) Syed Azhar Abbas, representative of the DG Religious Education, said Dr Qadri raised his voice against terrorism and extremism at a time when it was most difficult.