Religious leaders pledge full cooperation to ensure peaceful observance of Ashura across Pakistan

DNA

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Prominent religious scholars and spiritual leaders representing all schools of thought from across Pakistan pledged full mutual cooperation to ensure the peaceful observance of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram (Ashura), announcing that followers of different sects would demonstrate tolerance, mutual respect and solidarity during Friday congregations, mourning processions and religious gatherings.

The commitment was made during a meeting organized by the Provincial National Paigham-e-Aman Committee Punjab, in collaboration with the Pakistan Ulema Council Dera Ghazi Khan, as part of nationwide efforts to maintain peace, religious harmony and public order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The participants unanimously resolved that members of all schools of thought would extend maximum cooperation to one another during Ahl-e-Sunnat Friday congregations and Ahl-e-Tashayyu processions and majalis on Ashura, ensuring that the timings and arrangements of religious events are respected in a spirit of sacrifice, tolerance, brotherhood and goodwill.

The scholars categorically declared that every possible effort would be made to avoid any misunderstanding, confrontation or conflict, emphasizing that the sanctity of Muharram-ul-Haram demands unity, patience and mutual respect among Muslims.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Prime Minister’s Coordinator for the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, as the chief guest.

Among those present were Hafiz Maqbool Ahmad, Maulana Ashfaq Pitafi, Maulana Pir Asad Habib Shah Naqshbandi, Haider Naqvi, Qari Abdul Jabbar, Advocate Ahmad Hassan Warak, Maulana Jabir, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Abdul Khaliq Marali, along with other distinguished religious scholars, spiritual leaders and representatives of all schools of thought.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee’s Code of Conduct and stressed that preserving peace during Muharram-ul-Haram is a shared religious and national responsibility.

They urged scholars, religious leaders, procession organizers, volunteers and the general public to continue promoting inter-sect harmony, refrain from provocative speech or actions, cooperate closely with the administration and law enforcement agencies, and work collectively to ensure that Ashura is observed in an atmosphere of peace, dignity and national unity throughout the country.