Religious Council urges dialogue, rejects war with Afghanistan

LAHORE, OCT 26 (APP/DNA): Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has said that the bloodshed of innocent people is not jihad but ‘Fasad’.

In a video statement released from the provincial capital, Tahir Ashrafi said that the Pak-Afghan talks were held to establish peace, not war. The leadership of both countries wants peace. Afghanistan should expel those who commit terrorism in Pakistan.

He said that the miscreants should be handed over to Pakistan. “If anyone does this from Pakistan, then tell us. The nation and the armed forces of Pakistan do not want war.”

Tahir Ashrafi further said that there is a need to promote dialogue in educational institutions.