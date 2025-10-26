Sunday, October 26, 2025
Main Menu

Religious Council urges dialogue, rejects war with Afghanistan

| October 26, 2025
Religious Council urges dialogue, rejects war with Afghanistan

LAHORE, OCT 26 (APP/DNA): Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has said that the bloodshed of innocent people is not jihad but ‘Fasad’.

In a video statement released from the provincial capital, Tahir Ashrafi said that the Pak-Afghan talks were held to establish peace, not war. The leadership of both countries wants peace. Afghanistan should expel those who commit terrorism in Pakistan.

He said that the miscreants should be handed over to Pakistan. “If anyone does this from Pakistan, then tell us. The nation and the armed forces of Pakistan do not want war.”

Tahir Ashrafi further said that there is a need to promote dialogue in educational institutions.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

10 legislators join PPP, increasing likelihood of the party installing its premier in AJK

10 legislators join PPP, increasing likelihood of the party installing its premier in AJK

ISLAMABAD, OCT 26: With developments gaining momentum on the political front in Azad Jammu andRead More

Second round of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks 'begins in Istanbul'

Pakistan Draws Red Lines in Istanbul Talks: Demands Concrete Taliban Action Against Cross-Border Terrorism

ISLAMABAD / ISTANBUL, OCT 26 /DNA/ — In crucial talks held in Istanbul, Pakistan hasRead More

Comments are Closed