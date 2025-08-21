Relief for PTI: Supreme Court Accepts Imran Khan’s Bail in Eight May 9 Cases

DNA



ISLAMABAD – In a major relief for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday accepted bail petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan in eight separate cases linked to the May 9 riots. The verdict comes after the Lahore High Court (LHC) had earlier rejected his pleas for bail, citing the seriousness of charges related to violent attacks on state institutions and military installations.



The cases stem from the violent protests that erupted on May 9, 2023, following Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Enraged PTI workers stormed sensitive buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence, public properties, and military memorials, triggering a nationwide crackdown. The government accused PTI of orchestrating the violence, while Khan repeatedly distanced himself from the events, calling them a “false flag operation” aimed at crushing his party.



Earlier, the LHC had denied Khan bail, arguing that the charges involved terrorism and incitement to violence. However, Khan’s legal team moved the Supreme Court, contending that the former premier had been unfairly targeted in politically motivated cases. The apex court, after hearing arguments, granted him bail, terming it a matter of due process and fair trial rights.



This ruling is seen as a significant legal respite for Khan, who remains entangled in dozens of other cases ranging from corruption to contempt. PTI leaders have welcomed the decision, calling it a step toward restoring confidence in the judiciary. Government officials, however, maintain that accountability must continue.



The development could potentially ease some of the legal pressure on Khan, though his political future remains uncertain amid ongoing cases and the state’s tough stance against the PTI.