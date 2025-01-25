Relations between Bangladesh, Pakistan to grow stronger

ISLAMABAD, JAN 25 (DNA): High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan Saturday said that his country is moving towards democracy after current changes and relations with Pakistan would further strengthen with each passing day.

He was addressing media persons in Peshawar Press Club here. Bangladesh Press Attaché, Muhammad Tayyab, President Peshawar Press Club, M Riaz and senior journalists were also present on the occasion.

Iqbal Hussain Khan said that Bangladesh people firmly belief in democracy adding that country is fast moving towards democracy after current changes. He said that change of the setup in Bangladesh would lead country towards better future, development and freedom of press.

He said that speed for democracy is very strong in Bangladesh where people love freedom of press and expression. He said that elections would be held in Bangladesh in December 2025 or start of 2026.

Highlighting old cultural and traditional similarities between Pakistan and Bangladesh, he said that there are many vistas of future cooperation between two countries in sectors of trade, commerce, tourism, health, education and gemstone sector.

Appreciating universities of Pakistan for their educational standard, he said that exchange of students would also benefit countries of both people. He said that currently ten patients are admitted in hospital of Peshawar for kidney transplant that proves country’s excellence in healthcare system.

Both countries would benefit from mutual cooperation in sectors including gemstone and tourism, he said and maintained the direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh would build confidence among people and bring them further closer for future collaboration.

He said that there is significant demand of Pakistan women clothing brands in Bangladesh and increased exports and exchange of goods would benefit both countries. He said that Bangladesh is importing mineral, tiles, surgical equipment and gemstones that could be further increased to through chambers of commerce to increase trade activities.