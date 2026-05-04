Reimagining CSS II: Normalization, Redundancy, and the Illusion of Merit

AUTHOR: S Shujahat Ali, Civil Services of Pakistan, Fulbright Scholar

If opportunity cost is the unseen tax on CSS aspirants, then poor measurement is its silent accomplice which confuses noise for signal.

Consider this: should a score of 80 in a regional language carry the same weight as 60 in Economics or Applied Mathematics? The answer, intuitively, is no. These subjects differ not only in difficulty but also in grading standards, evaluator subjectivity, and intellectual demands. Yet the current CSS rules of different optional subjects carrying same weights regardless of qualitative difficulties of those subjects, producing a statistical illusion of fairness while masking structural inequities.

This problem is not unique to Pakistan. India’s Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) faced a similar crisis. Optional subjects led to “score inflation arbitrage,” where candidates strategically chose high-scoring disciplines rather than those aligned with aptitude or future administrative utility. Over time, UPSC reduced the weight of optional subjects and introduced normalization techniques to ensure comparability across candidates. The lesson is clear: when evaluation systems ignore subject heterogeneity, they reward gaming behavior over genuine competence.

CSS today suffers from this very distortion. High-scoring subjects become crowded, low-scoring ones become traps, and the system inadvertently incentivizes tactical selection over intellectual authenticity or academic rigor. A more rational approach would involve either eliminating optional subjects altogether or statistically normalizing scores across disciplines. At the very least, optional subject scores should act as tie-breakers rather than primary determinants when candidates perform similarly in compulsory papers.

The second flaw is redundancy. What statisticians would call multicollinearity. There is substantial overlap between compulsory and optional subjects, and even within compulsory papers themselves. For instance, International Relations and Current Affairs, or Indo-Pak History and Pakistan Affairs. More critically, the viva voce often becomes a mere oral repetition of written content. Candidates are asked to reproduce facts, opinions, and arguments they have already demonstrated on paper. This is not assessment; it is duplication.

In predictive analytics, redundant variables add noise without improving explanatory power. Similarly, in CSS, overlapping evaluations consume time and cognitive energy without meaningfully enhancing candidate differentiation. Worse, they skew preparation strategies toward memorization and rehearsed articulation rather than original thinking.

Internationally, modern civil service systems are moving in the opposite direction. For instance, the UK’s Civil Service Fast Stream emphasizes situational judgment tests, group exercises, and behavioral interviews. These are designed not to test what candidates know, but how they think, communicate, and lead under uncertainty.

In essence, the goal is not to make the exam easier, but to make it smarter and efficient. Normalize what is inherently incomparable. Eliminate what is redundant. And redesign evaluation to reflect the actual demands of public service.

Because a system that mistakes repetition for rigor will inevitably select for conformity not competence.