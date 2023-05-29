Registration of electoral groups started in Attock

DNA

ATTOCK : According to the press release issued by the office of Election Commission of Pakistan district Attock, the registration of electoral groups has been started in Attock district also . District Election Commissioner Attock Noor ul Khitab has said that according to the notification, on 5th June 2023, the public notice will be posted in the offices of the authorized officers. From June 6, 2023 to June 12, 2023, applications for registration of electoral groups may be submitted to the authorized officers. In this regard, the Election Commission has issued a formal notification for the appointment of all authorized officers. District Election Commissioner Attock for District Council, Deputy Director Local Government Attock for Tehsil Attock, Chief Officer MC Hazro for Tehsil Hazro, Assistant Commissioner Hasan Abdal for Hasan Abdal, Assistant Director Local Government Fateh Jang for Tehsil Fateh Jang, Tehsil Pindi Gheb Assistant Commissioner Pindi Gheb and Assistant Commissioner Jand for Tehsil Jand have been appointed. All applications forms will be available in the office of all authorized officers and District Election Commissioner, Attock.