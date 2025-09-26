Regional Quartet Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Afghanistan

DNA

NEW YORK, SEPT 26 /DNA/ -On the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, the fourth meeting of the regional quartet – comprising Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan – was convened to discuss the Afghan issue.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, along with senior representatives from China, Iran, and Pakistan, participated in the talks. The parties reviewed the current situation in Afghanistan and reiterated their aspiration for the country to become an independent and peaceful state, free from terrorism, conflict, and narcotics.

They highlighted the urgent need for enhanced constructive and pragmatic engagement by the international community with Kabul, aimed at strengthening Afghan statehood and ensuring regional as well as global stability.

Following the deliberations, a Joint Statement was adopted, reaffirming the quartet’s collective commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s stability, sovereignty, and development.