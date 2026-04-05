Regional peace vital for economic stability, says PUC chairman

LAHORE, Apr 5: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Sunday said that Pakistan seeks peaceful coexistence and stability in the region while firmly opposing the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Addressing an “Ittehad-e-Ummat Conference” at Jamia Manzoor Islamia in Lahore Cantt, he expressed hope that ongoing negotiations with the Afghan interim government would succeed, urging Afghan authorities and religious scholars to ensure that their territory is not used for activities against Pakistan. He stressed that targeting innocent women and children is neither jihad nor permissible, but a grave crime.



Highlighting regional developments, he said Pakistan has been playing a constructive and positive role in promoting peace and preventing conflict among Muslim countries. He noted that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership made coordinated efforts with brotherly Islamic nations to avert escalation.



Referring to the situation in the Middle East, Ashrafi expressed concern over restrictions on worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque, stating that for the first time since 1967, Eid prayers could not be offered there. He underscored the need to avoid confrontation within the Muslim world, particularly between Iran and other Islamic countries.



He also warned against the spread of misinformation, saying baseless propaganda and irresponsible narratives by certain overseas social media figures were damaging Pakistan’s international image. He clarified that strong diplomatic engagement continues with countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran and United Arab Emirates, dismissing rumors about strained ties.



Ashrafi said Pakistan successfully countered misunderstandings through diplomatic efforts and national coordination mechanisms, adding that both Iran and Saudi Arabia have appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting peace. He said that the Muslim Ummah stands united for the protection of the Haramain Sharifain.



He maintained that Pakistan will continue its efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote dialogue, adding that sustainable peace is essential for economic stability and reducing inflation.