Rector: Baku State University stands ready to cooperate closely with its Kazakh partners

Baku, Apr 7: Elchin Babayev, Rector of the Baku State University (BSU), attended the 2nd Forum of Rectors of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Universities held in Almaty.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan, and Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, shared their views on the prospects for cooperation in the field of higher education.

Speaking at the forum, Rector Elchin Babayev described education and science as the key factors of sustainable development in the modern era, adding that international cooperation in this area is of particular importance. He underlined that such areas as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and green technologies are shaping the new content of inter-university cooperation.

The forum featured a signing ceremony of documents for collaboration between universities.

As part of the Forum, the Baku State University signed MoUs with leading higher education institutions of Kazakhstan – Kazakh National Women’s Teacher Training University and Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages, as well as Letters of Intent with Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University and Atyrau University of Oil and Gas, providing for the implementation of dual degree programs.

The documents envisage the organization of dual degree programs, joint scientific efforts, and the expansion of academic exchange.