Recruitment begins in Pakistan Navy Short Service Commission Course & M Cadet Scheme

SUKKUR, Nov 03 (DNA):Pakistan Navy Recruitment and Selection Center Sukkur has announced the online registration for induction in the Pakistan Navy for eligible Pakistani citizens aspiring to join the Short Service Commission (SSC) Course 2027-A and the 12th Batch of the M-Cadet Scheme. The registration will continue from November 1 to November 22, 2026.

According to handout issued here on Tuesday, under the Short Service Commission Course, eligible male and female candidates will be recruited in various branches including Operations, Mechanical Engineering, Supply, Weapon Engineering, Ordnance, Medical, Instructor, Naval Law, Information Technology and Special Branch. In the Medical Branch, opportunities have been provided for doctors with various specializations, while in other branches, opportunities are also available for Pharmacists, Healthcare Support Officers and Speech Therapists.

For the 12th Batch of the M-Cadet Scheme, students studying in the 4th and 5th year of MBBS in government medical colleges and PMDC recognized specialized medical institutions are eligible to apply. It is essential for candidates to be studying in the relevant academic year by July 1, 2027 and to have obtained at least 50 percent marks in the first attempt in previous semesters or academic years.

Aspiring candidates have been advised to visit the official website of Pakistan Navy www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk for details regarding eligibility, age, marital status, educational qualification and other conditions, and for online registration.