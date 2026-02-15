Recovery of cash amounting to 5.3 million – Motorway Police sets example of integrity

IG NHMP, Addl. IG announce reward for concerned officers

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15 /DNA/ – National Highways and Highways Police recovered a valuable bag with Rs 5.3 Million cash inside from the Kallar Kahar Service Area and safely returned it to the owner.

According to the details, a passenger plying in a bus from Peshawar to Faisalabad, Shafaqatullah, told the Motorway Police patrol vehicle that he had left a valuable bag worth Rs 53 lakh in Kallar Kahar Service Area.

The police officers informed the concerned beat administration and patrol officers immediately through wireless. Motorway Police contacted the complainant and immediately reached the service area while keeping the complainant on video call, and after a tiring search operation, the said bag was recovered from a fast food restaurant.

The owner of the bag was then reached and after thorough inspection and legal formalities, the bag was safely handed over to him with all the valuables inside.

The bag owner praised and thanked the Motorway Police for their speedy response. Meanwhile, National Highways and Motorway Police Inspector General; Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry and Additional IG Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan praised the officers involved in bag recovery and announced a reward for them.