Reason not issuing Swati’s production order incomprehensible: Imran Khan

Laments apathy of other political parties in the Senate



ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Condemning the shameful arrest of PTI Senator Azam Swati and his custodial torture, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman said that it was beyond comprehension as to why production orders of Azam Swati was not issued.

Talking to Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi who called on him here on Wednesday, Imran Khan strong condemned the imported government for undermining the dignity of the Parliament, especially the Upper House.

Chief of Staff of PTI Chairman Senator Shibli Faraz was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation of the country, the role of PTI in the upper house threadbare.

Imran Khan expressed his shock over the indifference of other political parties in the Senate, adding that the imported government consisting of criminals was attacking the sanctity of the constitution and parliament.

PTI Chairman said that the shameful arrest of a 74-year-old member of the upper house and his custodial torture was sheer violation of the constitution and the law.

He went on to say that no civilized country in the world can allow such inhumane treatment and deprivation of all constitutional rights mere for expression of opinion.

PTI Chairman said that violence against political opponents on the part of the government institutions was becoming a source of ill-repute for Pakistan globally, adding that the people involved in such shameful incidents were defaming institutions and the country.

Imran Khan urged Deputy Chairman Senate to take steps to restore the sanctity of the House, adding that instead of being a silent spectator, the House should order immediate comprehensive investigation of the incident and identify those responsible.

In the meeting, PTI senators’ letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan requesting to take suo moto notice of the arrest of Senator Azam Swati and the in-custody torture on him was supported.