Realme C35 price in Pakistan and features

The Realme C35 is easily available on the market with impressive features. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity, and it has triple cameras on the back.

The gadget is powered by an Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The device has a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU.

The phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The display is protected by panda glass.

The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back. The Realme C35 has a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 18 W.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999/-

Realme C35 specifications