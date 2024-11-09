Ready to sacrifice life for Imran Khan’s release, vows Gandapur at Swabi power show
SWABI, NOV 9: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has vowed to secure release of PTI founder Imran Khan, saying that they are even ready to “sacrifice their lives” for this purpose.
“Even if our lives are lost, we will not rest until the release of PTI founder,” he roared at a public gathering organised by the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi for the independence of judiciary.
