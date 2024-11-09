Saturday, November 9, 2024
Main Menu

Ready to sacrifice life for Imran Khan’s release, vows Gandapur at Swabi power show

| November 9, 2024
Swabi power show

SWABI, NOV 9: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has vowed to secure release of PTI founder Imran Khan, saying that they are even ready to “sacrifice their lives” for this purpose.

“Even if our lives are lost, we will not rest until the release of PTI founder,” he roared at a public gathering organised by the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi for the independence of judiciary.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Message of CM Maryam Nawaz on Iqbal Day

LAHORE, NOV 9 /DNA/ – “I will be the servant of him who loves theRead More

Swabi power show

Ready to sacrifice life for Imran Khan’s release, vows Gandapur at Swabi power show

SWABI, NOV 9: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has vowed to secureRead More

Comments are Closed