Ready for simultaneous polls if assemblies dissolved before May: Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has reiterated that they are ready for simultaneous elections if the government dissolves assemblies before May 14 otherwise; he added that they would not remain silent if anyone tries to break the constitution and go against the apex court. PTI Chairman said that the imported government should confirm the dissolution of assemblies before May 14 in the next round of talks or else the PTI would take to the streets. Speaking at a huge public rally on Labour Day here on Monday, Imran Khan vowed that PTI would stand with the Constitution if the rulers try to run away from elections and violate the constitution. However, he stated that the government wanted to hold elections when they believed he would be out of their way. Their only aim was to take him out of the way. “We have always staged peaceful protests due to the deteriorated economic situation. If they break the Constitution then there would the law of jungle in Pakistan,” he added. PTI Chairman stated: “This country is heading fast towards destruction and unemployment is rising with each passing day. If they reject the Supreme Court’s decision then the nation will come out of their homes with me.” Congratulating PTI workers and the people of Lahore for holding this wonderful rally, Imran Khan said that PTI was holding the rally to show solidarity with the labourers and for the rule of law. “Everything will be clearly seen in the next week whether there is the rule of law in this country or not. PTI will stand with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).” Coming down hard on cabal of crooks, PTI Chairman regreted that he could not stand to give a speech because General Bajwa imposed criminal people on the nation, who (Bajwa) and Dirty Harry together first carried out assignation attempt on him in Wazirabad and then they tried to kill him in the judicial complex of Islamabad. He said that they would only hold polls after seeing an opportunity to get victorious and removing Imran Khan from their path. “They want to jail Imran Khan or kill him. They attacked Pervaiz Elahi’s home like dacoits after they attacked my home and arrested PTI workers.” “Ali Amin Gandapur is being shifted to different jails and my security officer Iftikhar Ghumman was also arrested. They are arresting PTI workers to weaken our political party.” Khan added that if the government thinks that it can stall and the PTI will wait, then they are wrong. “We will move the court and demand elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).” He also warned that Pakistan was currently not in an economic position to withstand a ‘massive street movement’. Later, Imran Khan has said that they get a massive response from Lahore for May Day rally. PTI Chairman said: “Massive response from Lahore for our May Day rally and this was at the start, as rally is gaining even more momentum now.” “Let this be a warning to those who are thinking of defying SC and Constitution,” he said, adding: “Our people will not tolerate the mafia violating SC orders and Constitution by running away from elections.”