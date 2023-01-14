Ready for elections but Imran will face trouble in polls, says Kaira

GUJRAT, Jan 14 (DNA): Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir and

Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Saturday the coalition

government was ready for the elections, while claiming Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan would face great difficulties in

the electoral process.

Speaking to media in Gujrat, the adviser to the prime minister said

Imran Khan used to call the chiefs of army “traitor” by calling them

“Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq”. He said the country was in quagmire and the

Punjab government had acted illegally by dissolving the assembly and the

country was in dire need of stability.

The PPP stalwart claimed that Saudi Arabia was happy after Bilawal

Bhutto became the foreign minister and the Kingdom had agreed to give

oil worth $1 billion. Mr Kaira added they wanted to appeal to Imran Khan

to avoid playing with the country’s future because the economy was in

tatters and the country needed stability.

The PM’s aide challenged the PTI chief to tell about any one project

which started during his tenure, with laying a claim that the PTI’s

government took the biggest loan in the country’s history due to which

inflation skyrocketed. DNA