Read Pakistan successfully concludes the National Reader’s Conference

ISLAMABAD: Read Pakistan, a distinguished organisation committed to promoting literacy and fostering a passion for reading nationwide, held the National Reader’s Conference on the 16th of February at Kehkashan Hall, Serena.

Read Pakistan has been at the forefront of initiating numerous campaigns and projects over a decade. The organization’s largest campaign for school libraries in the country has already established 54 libraries.

The National Reader’s Conference, hosted by Read Pakistan, is a flagship occasion in the organization’s annual calendar. Every year, it brings together luminaries and intellectuals from diverse fields to celebrate the importance of reading and its profound impact on society.

This year’s conference featured distinguished speakers who had made substantial contributions to their respective fields. Among the honoured speakers were Miss Nigar Nazar, a renowned artist and female cartoonist, and Mr Rashidally Soobadar from the Mauritius High Commission in the most e, memorable way highlighted the importance of reading. Mr Zia Ur Rehman, a notable author who has received a Lifetime Achievement Award and served in civil services for 36 years, spoke passionately about the importance of inculcating reading habits among the youth. Senator Fauwzia Arshad appreciated the cause of Read Pakistan in a very modest way.

In addition to the esteemed speakers, the conference hosted a compelling panel discussion with prominent participants, including Muhammad Rafique Tahir, Former Joint Educational Advisor, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Dr. Waqar Azeem, a multi-talented individual with expertise in playwriting, directing, and acting, discussed “The Joy of Reading Plays”, Sumbhal Naveed, Founder and CEO of the Institute of Learning for a Better Tomorrow (ILFABET), delved into the “Pedagogy of Reading Habit in Pakistan”, Munir Ahmed explored the theme of “Storytelling to Inculcate Reading Interest,” while published author Madiha Arsalan discussed the “Role of Language in Literature SDGs 2030.” Miss Sadaf Raza who is a poet, mystic, and healer and has authored three collections of poems, moderated the whole panel discussion.

The event was concluded by CEO Read Paksitan, Miss Syeda Fatima Hasan Gilani a passionate philanthropist who has dedicated herself to promoting reading and love for books in Pakistan has authored more than ten children books.

In a grand culmination, the Winners of the 50 Bay Competition were awarded. Yasir Nawab and Wafa Batool from Wah University were awarded the prestigious Read Pakistan 50 Books A Year Award, while almost 30 other winners from more than 15 partner universities received appreciation certificates.