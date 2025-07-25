Re-tendering of G-14/1 directed, contract expected by Nov 2025

According to the official reply submitted in response to a question regarding delays in G-14/1 plot possession, the court directed that compensation be released to affectees and all acquired properties vacated and demolished within the stipulated timeframe

ISLAMABAD, JUL 25 (DNA): Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday stated that re-tendering for the G-14/1 sector had been directed and hoped that the contract would be awarded by November 2025, with ground development expected to begin shortly thereafter and be completed within one year.

Responding to the questions of Senator Masroor Ahsan and others, regarding delay in G-14/1 plots possession, Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada confirmed that the Islamabad High Court, in its judgment dated March 13, 2022, had directed Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to conclude land acquisition and grant possession to allottees within 6 to 8 months, along with ensuring development and provision of amenities.

The Minister also noted that out of 1,718.15 kanals of project land, FGEHA has gained possession of 738.04 kanals and the project will be executed in two phases.

According to the official reply submitted in response to a question regarding delays in G-14/1 plot possession, the court directed that compensation be released to affectees and all acquired properties vacated and demolished within the stipulated timeframe.

FGEHA was instructed to implement the scheme to ensure timely possession of plots to allottees and provision of amenities.

It was further stated that the High Court was apprised of the latest developments on June 25, 2025 and that details of the infrastructure development contract were under process.

Earlier, Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan voiced concerns in the Upper House over the prolonged delay in handing over possession of plots to allottees in Islamabad’s G-14/1 sub-sector. He questioned the implementation of Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders issued in 2022 and criticized the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) for its continued inaction despite repeated assurances.

During a supplementary question, Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan sharply criticized the 21-year delay since the original plot allotments in 2004, noting that possession has yet to be handed over despite clear directives from the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He highlighted that while the technical evaluation was completed in November 2024 and financial bids were opened in December, the tender was subsequently cancelled. No fresh bidding has taken place in the seven months since, raising further concerns over administrative inertia.

Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan further questioned when the remaining land—still under illegal occupation—would be retrieved and when rightful allottees would finally be granted possession.

He expressed frustration that, despite the launch of new housing projects, those allotted plots decades ago continue to be deprived of their rightful property.

Several senators joined the debate, highlighting planning flaws, a lack of flood management in nullahs, and absence of accountability for land encroachments and official negligence. They also raised concerns over urban development moving ahead without securing essentials like water supply and proper drainage—especially in light of recent flooding in areas.

The Chair acknowledged the senators’ concerns and urged the Ministry to accelerate the resolution of pending issues, emphasizing that prolonged delays erode public trust in government-managed housing schemes.