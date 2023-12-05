RDA declares four more housing schemes in Rawalpindi and Taxila illegal

By Abbas Hashmi

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has served notices to four unauthorized housing societies in the garrison city.

According to a spokesperson for the RDA, Hafiz Irfan, the four illegal housing societies include High Life City, project of SSJ Marketing and Property Adviser at Mouza Niko, Wah Hills at Mouza Ghari Afghana in Taxila and Amman Scheme at Mouza Rajar on Chakri Road.

Furthermore, sponsors have been strictly warned against the marketing of all unauthorized housing schemes in Rawalpindi. Notices to the aforementioned housing societies were issued on the directions of RDA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa.

The relevant department of RDA has been instructed to file the first information report (FIRs) against the owners of the illegal housing schemes. They have been directed to refrain from marketing their unapproved housing societies and approach RDA to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) or face legal action.

The spokesman also advised the public against investing in housing societies that don’t have approval from the authority. Moreover, the Planning Wing of RDA has requested the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against misleading advertisements by illegal housing societies.

According to Hafiz Irfan, the offenses committed by the illegal housing projects’ owners are actionable under Rule 37 of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Schemes Rules 2021.