RCCI welcomes reduction in electricity prices

RAWALPINDI – APR 3 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs for domestic and industrial consumers, calling it a much-needed relief for businesses and households.

The RCCI and the business community had long demanded a reduction in power tariffs to lower the cost of doing business, and this decision marks a significant step in addressing their concerns.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat commended the initiative, highlighting that the reduction of Rs. 7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs. 7.59 per unit for industries will lower operational costs, promote industrial growth, and boost exports. He emphasized that this measure will restore investor confidence, improve market competitiveness, and help Pakistani exporters meet global challenges.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, attended by prominent stakeholders from the business and industrial sectors. RCCI President Usman Shaukat, along with Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, and Immediate Past President Saqib Rafiq, represented the Chamber at the event. The gathering also included industrialists, business leaders, federal ministers, Power Ministry officials, and representatives from various chambers of commerce.

RCCI applauds this business-friendly initiative and looks forward to further policies that foster economic growth, industrial development, and investor confidence in Pakistan.