RCCI Welcomes Fixed Tax Scheme for Small Traders; Offers Support for Awareness and Implementation

RAWALPINDI, JUN 8: Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Usman Shaukat has welcomed the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Fixed Tax Asaan Scheme for small traders, describing it as a positive step towards simplifying the tax system, promoting documentation of the economy, and facilitating the business community.

In a statement, Usman Shaukat said that a simple, transparent, and business-friendly tax regime is essential for improving compliance and strengthening trust between taxpayers and tax authorities. He noted that the scheme has the potential to reduce procedural complexities, lower compliance costs, and encourage more traders to become part of the formal economy. He also urged the FBR to closely monitor the implementation phase of the scheme and proactively address any challenges or operational bottlenecks that may emerge as it unfolds. Continuous evaluation and timely adjustments, he said, would be crucial to ensuring the scheme’s effectiveness and building confidence among traders.

The RCCI President urged the FBR to conduct regular and widespread awareness sessions across the country to educate traders about the scheme’s benefits, eligibility criteria, and registration process. He emphasized that effective outreach and stakeholder engagement would be key to the successful implementation of the initiative.

“RCCI and chambers across Pakistan are fully prepared to support the FBR in creating awareness and facilitating the implementation of the scheme. Through seminars, workshops, and business forums, chambers can play a vital role in bridging the information gap and ensuring greater participation from the trader community,” he said.

Usman Shaukat expressed hope that continued consultation with chambers and trade bodies would further strengthen the scheme and contribute to sustainable economic growth, improved documentation, and a broader tax base.