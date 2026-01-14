RCCI, Uzbek Deputy Minister hold talks on bilateral economic ties

RAWALPIINDI, JAN 14: /DNA/ – A meeting and interactive session was held between the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) and Mr. Shohrukh Gulamov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in Islamabad aimed at strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and exploring new avenues of trade and investment.

President RCCI, Mr. Usman Shaukat, along with Senior Vice President Mr. Khalid Farooq Qazi, participated in the meeting. Former RCCI President Dr. Shumail Daud was also present on the occasion.

During the interaction, both sides discussed matters related to close cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, with particular emphasis on the scope of joint ventures, enhancement of trade and investment ties, and collaboration in key sectors, including the pharmaceutical industry.

President RCCI, Usman Shaukat, recalled and briefed the Deputy Minister about RCCI’s recent Business Opportunity Conference held in Tashkent in November, which marked an important step toward deepening economic engagement between the two countries. He highlighted the subsequent meetings with Uzbek Chambers of Commerce, ministerial-level engagements, and the visit to the Export Pharmaceutical Park, which opened new prospects for collaboration, especially in the pharma sector.

Mr. Usman Shaukat emphasized that RCCI remains committed to facilitating B2B linkages, encouraging investment partnerships, and translating diplomatic goodwill into tangible economic outcomes. He noted that sustained interaction between chambers and government institutions would play a vital role in unlocking the full potential of bilateral trade.

Mr. Shohrukh Gulamov appreciated RCCI’s proactive role in promoting Pakistan–Uzbekistan economic relations and expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation through joint ventures, trade facilitation, and sector-specific collaboration.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to continue engagements and work closely to promote mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.