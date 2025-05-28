RCCI Urges Deeper Trade Ties with Central Asia at Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum

DNA

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has called for greater efforts to harness the vast untapped trade potential in Central Asia, emphasizing the need to enhance bilateral trade volumes and promote deeper collaboration between the business communities of Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Speaking at a high-level business forum hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Islamabad, RCCI President Mr. Usman Shaukat highlighted the significance of strengthening economic relations between the two nations. The forum, aimed at boosting trade and investment cooperation, brought together leading figures from Pakistan’s business sector, including prominent entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and representatives from key economic sectors.

Mr. Shaukat underscored the importance of creating practical mechanisms to facilitate continuous dialogue and knowledge-sharing between entrepreneurs, fostering sustainable and productive partnerships. “Pakistan and Uzbekistan share tremendous potential for economic collaboration,” he stated. “To realize this, we must build strong, institutionalized channels for engagement between our private sectors.”

The forum opened with remarks from H.E. Mr. Alisher Tukhtaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, who stressed the strategic value of deepening business-to-business ties. “This is not just a gathering of business leaders and officials – it is a gathering of hearts and hopes,” the Ambassador said, alluding to the centuries-old historical, cultural, and spiritual connections between the peoples of both countries.

Ambassador Tukhtaev described Pakistan as a vital strategic partner and a gateway to South Asia. “Uzbekistan sees Pakistan as a true partner,” he noted. “However, our current trade turnover of $400 million does not reflect the real potential. Together, we can multiply this figure fivefold.”

Other notable participants included Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), along with prominent entrepreneurs from diverse sectors such as pharmaceuticals, construction materials, leather and wool processing, textiles, and food production.

The event concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and explore new opportunities in trade, investment, and innovation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.