RCCI urge youth to promote culture of research

DNA

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has emphasized that as no nation in the world could progress without focusing on research, the youth should promote a culture of research in all walks of life.

RCCI Acting President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh who was invited as a Chief Guest on 7th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference at University of Wah, said that information and digital technologies were the future technologies in which the new generation of Pakistan should acquire special expertise to enable them to serve the country to cope with the challenges of modern era. RCCI Former Vice President Mr. Tallat Mahmood Awan along with Mr. Abdul Rauf, Executive Committee member were also present.

Pakistan is very lucky to have 60% youth in the national population. Youth is our future and its our collective responsibility to provide them an environment where they can seek business opportunities over job opportunities, he added.

With the motive to encourage students to become job creators instead of job seekers, RCCI aimed to provide opportunities to our youth to participate in interactive sessions, training workshops, to learn about success stories, innovative ideas which enhance their knowledge about entrepreneurship.

We at RCCI has a close liaison with different Universities, he said. He also congratulated the organizing team of 7th Multi-disciplinary Student Research International Conferences-2022 and assured RCCI support and assistance in this regard.