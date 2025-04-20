RCCI, TRNC discuss halal meat, citrus trade potential

RAWALPINDI, APR 20 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) had the distinct honor of hosting Dilsad Senol, Ambassador of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), during her official visit to the Chamber.

During her visit, Senol held a productive meeting with RCCI President Mr. Usman Shaukat. The two leaders engaged in meaningful discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and exploring new avenues of economic cooperation between Pakistan and TRNC.

In his welcome address, RCCI President Mr. Usman Shaukat highlighted the Chamber’s initiatives in promoting regional trade and diversification into non-conventional sectors such as pharmaceuticals, marble, gemstones, halal meat, and tourism. He emphasized the importance of mutual exchange of trade delegations to explore untapped potential and enhance bilateral collaboration.

Ambassador Senol was accompanied by Mr. Yasar Yilancilar, Deputy Chief of Mission. She expressed TRNC’s keen interest in deepening trade relations with Pakistan and identified several promising sectors for cooperation, including agriculture, construction, tourism, education, the dairy sector, and citrus.

Highlighting the existing educational ties, Ambassador Senol noted that over 20 universities operate in TRNC, with more than 3,000 Pakistani students currently enrolled. She also pointed out that shared cultural and religious values between the two nations further strengthen the foundation for fruitful economic engagement.

The meeting was also attended by RCCI Senior Vice President Mr. Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Mr. Fahad Barlas, Former President Mr. Raja Amir Iqbal, and members of the RCCI Executive Committee.

RCCI remains steadfast in its mission to foster international cooperation, strengthen global business linkages, and open new doors of opportunity for the Pakistani business community.