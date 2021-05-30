RCCI to organize National Health Summit on June 16

RAWALPINDI, MAY 30 (DNA) – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize the National Health Summit on June 16 aiming to provide a platform to address challenges faced by developing countries like Pakistan for mass vaccination and bringing back trade and economic activities.

RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, in a statement said that the summit will also help us to highlight the challenges of mass vaccination and related health services to address the challenges of the COVID-19.

The Rawalpindi Chamber has been conducting an awareness campaign on the prevention of coronavirus from day one. Due to lack of awareness in our country, a large number of people have reservations or hesitation regarding Covid vaccines.

We need a strong and aggressive awareness drive and use maximum resources to get everyone vaccinated as early as possible, he added.=DNA

